Japan reports over 1,000 new coronavirus cases for a second straight day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Kyodo News with the headline

This is pretty much expected after the record daily rise seen in Tokyo earlier here. That should bring the total active cases across the country to nearly 10,000 at the end of the day. For some context, Japan had "only" ~1,000 active cases as of 30 June.

Other prefectures reporting some high numbers - again - today:

  • Osaka: 190 cases
  • Fukuoka: 121 cases
  • Aichi: 153 cases

