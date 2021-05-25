Japanese media report state of emergency extension being prepared - to June 20

Talk of extension of SoE is persistent. The current SoE is scheduled to finish on May 31 but with the chatter of an extension not declining, and case numbers still problematic, it seems an extension is likely.

Mass vaccination centres have opened in two major cities, Tokyo and Osaka, and expectations are these will soon kick the vaccine drive into high gear, PM Suga wants all 36m seniors (65 years+) in Japan jabbed by the end of July.





Tthe extension, if it comes, would apply in prefectures currently under a state of emergency declaration.





PM Suga: