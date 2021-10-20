Japan stresses on exchange rate stability amid the yen's recent decline
Japan's deputy chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihiko Isozaki, says that officials are watching the market moves carefully
In combating deflationary pressures, I'm sure they do favour a weaker currency but the latest drop in the yen is prompting some worries over higher costs for households and retailers - which are still gradually recovering from the pandemic.
Isozaki mentions the below when asked about the yen's latest drop:
"Currency stability is extremely important, so we'll continue to watch market moves carefully."
He declined to comment on specific levels though, as is always the case.
I don't see this as being a firm verbal intervention considering that if having to choose between a weaker or stronger currency, Japanese policymakers would prefer the former.
But with anything that moves too far, too fast, there are times when it does become undesirable though I don't think we are quite there yet when it comes to the yen.