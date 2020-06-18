Japan, Thailand are said to be discussing easing border restrictions

"Travel bubbles" are looking to be the new thing

The thought of reopening international borders fully now would be too big an ordeal for most countries to take in, but a step towards "travel bubbles" may help to provide some form of control in mitigating imported cases of the coronavirus.





However, not all countries in the Asian region are leaning towards this though. Vietnam has come out to say today that they will only consider opening its borders again in Q4 despite the country having the coronavirus situation relatively well under control.