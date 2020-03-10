Japan to announce second package of economic steps on coronavirus Tuesday afternoon

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan finance minister Aso giving a heads up for the upcoming announcement 

Adds:
  • G7 has agreed to take fiscal and monetary steps as appropriate
  • Does not think it is right to consider the current situation as a Lehman-like crisis

