Japan to boost special financing for SMEs to ¥1.6 trillion - report
Reuters reports, citing a government document on the matter
- To use public financial institutions to fund firms hit by coronavirus impact
- To announce increased funding tomorrow
Japan is continuing to try and support the economy with more of these measures but the big thing is whether or not they can keep their bid to host to Olympics this year. In any case, the news here is largely drowned out by the pessimism in the market so far today.