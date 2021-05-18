Japan to expand support for domestic production of advanced semiconductors and batteries
Japanese media (Nikkei), says the Japanese government will aim to bolster supply chains.
- encourage facility expansion
- invite leading U.S. manufacturers to set up operations
- to expand support programs with money toward manufacturing technologies for advanced semiconductors and batteries.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's cabinet is expected to approve the strategy as early as June. An effort to address the shortage of chips.
Link to Nikkei here (may be gated)