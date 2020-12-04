Japan set to extend Go To Travel and eat-out campaigns until June 201 - report

Reuters reports, citing a draft of the Japan government stimulus package





To adopt powerful economic package to avoid return to deflation

Shares strong urgency with BOJ, working closely together on appropriate policy mix

Expects BOJ to guide monetary policy while closely monitoring virus impact

To extend Go To Travel and eat-out campaigns until end of June 2021



To extend private financial institutions' no-interest, no-collateral loans to firms until end of March 2021

This is very much expected and largely to keep spurring economic activity within the country, so as to reflect healthier conditions amid the resurgence of the virus as of late and also as some preparation ahead of the Olympics next year.



