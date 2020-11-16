Japan to hold a meeting to discuss on the coronavirus at 0910 GMT today

Japanese officials are growing more concerned about the latest resurgence in virus cases across the country











The Japanese government has repeatedly shown that they are unwilling to try and enforce tighter restrictions and have constantly stressed on the need to keep the economy open. That messaging is unlikely to change today.

That said, they are likely just going to reaffirm that more vigilance is needed for the time being - similar to what we saw back in late September and August.