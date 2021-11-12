Japan to raise wages for nursery and care workers in the pending economic stimulus package
Japan economy minister Yamagiwa says will allocate budgets for raising government-mandated wage levels for nursery and care workers in the coming package.
- new COVID-19 measures will aim to prevent the spread and keep economic and social activities going
- will prepare flexible measures on soaring energy costs in coming package as oil prices cannot be predicted
The next economic package is expected next week:
- Japan Q3 GDP shrinkage (data due Monday) to be followed by more stimulus (announcement later in the week)