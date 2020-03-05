Japan to suspend visas for Chinese, Korean visitors

New measures as announced by prime minister, Shinzo Abe

Visitors from China and Korea to observe quarantine period for two weeks

New measures to start on 9 March and to last until the end of the month

This virus fallout in Japan continues to eat away at the economy even more as the days go by. The March to April period is generally where Japan sees an influx in tourists because of the cherry blossom season. I guess this year is going to be quite different.







