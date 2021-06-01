Japan chief cabinet secretary Katosays widening of vaccination places from June 21
Great to see Japan making progress on innoculation.
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.3572 (vs. yesterday at 6.3682)
The PBOC raised its FX reserve requirement ratio from 5% to 7% - may not impact yuan rise
RBA policy meeting due today - preview ... but the next day may be more important
AUD traders - RBA policy meeting today, preview - "risks skewed towards a hawkish shift"
RBA monetary policy meeting Tuesday 1 June 2021 - preview - no changes