Tokyo CPI data, the national level CPI will follow in 3 weeks for the month of April

expected -0.2%, prior was -0.2%

expected 0.0%, prior was -0.1%

expected 0.3%, prior was 0.3%





Tokyo CPI -0.6% y/y,Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food -0.2% y/y,Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.0% y/y,Inflation for the country's capital is seen as a lead for the national level data due later. Nothing to make the BOJ happy here at all. Their core inflation target is 2%. Its not even close and has slipped lower from March in April.