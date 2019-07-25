Japan - Tokyo headline inflation data for July 0.9% y/y (vs. expected at 1.0%)
Inflation data from Japan, this the Tokyo area CPI for July 2019. National results will follow in three weeks.
Tokyo CPI y/y 0.9%
- expected 1.0%, prior was 1.1%
Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food y/y 0.9%
- expected 0.8%, prior was 0.9%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy y/y 0.8%
- expected 0.7%, prior was 0.8%
The " CPI excluding Food, Energy" measure is closest to the US measure of core CPI.
While this data is only Tokyo area nevertheless a bit of encouragement for the BOJ.
The Bank target is 2%, so still work to do.