Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI 0.4% y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.4%

Tokyo CPI 0.4% y/y excluding Fresh Food, expected 0.4%, prior was 0.5%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.7% y/y, expected 0.6%, prior was 0.7%

Inflation figures were given a boost by the October 2019 sales tax hike, this is still feeding through and will do so until Oct this year.