Japan - Tokyo inflation data for May - Tokyo area headline CPI: 0.4% y/y (expected 0.1%)

Tokyo area inflation is looked to provide a guide to Japan-wide inflation. I think all you really need to know though is its way below target and showing not much sign of even getting close.

Tokyo CPI 0.4% y/y

expected 0.1%, prior was 0.2%



Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food 0.2%

expected -0.2%, prior was -0.1%



Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.5% y/y

expected 0.1%, prior was 0.2%

A little above expectations will be cold comfort to the Bank of Japan, their target is 2%. The slightly higher readings here include the impact of last year's sales tax hike, for a real reflection these need to be stripped out … which moves the CPI lower and further from target.







