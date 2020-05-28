Japan - Tokyo inflation data for May - Tokyo area headline CPI: 0.4% y/y (expected 0.1%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Tokyo area inflation is looked to provide a guide to Japan-wide inflation. I think all you really need to know though is its way below target and showing not much sign of even getting close. 

Tokyo CPI 0.4% y/y
  • expected 0.1%, prior was 0.2% 
Tokyo CPI y/y excluding Fresh Food 0.2%
  • expected -0.2%, prior was -0.1%
Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy 0.5% y/y
  •  expected 0.1%, prior was 0.2%
A little above expectations will be cold comfort to the Bank of Japan, their target is 2%. The slightly higher readings here include the impact of last year's sales tax hike, for a real reflection these need to be stripped out … which moves the CPI lower and further from target. 

boj kuroda Yeah, try to not to touch your face, but we need to cut Mr. K some slack on this. 

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose