Japan - Tokyo inflation data for October: Headline 0.1% y/y (vs. expected 0.5%)

Tokyo area CPI (national level CPI for the month follows in three weeks)

Tokyo CPI 0.1% y/y, expected 0.5%, prior was 0.3%

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food 0.1% y/y, expected 0.3%, prior was 0.1%

Tokyo CPI excluding Food, Energy -0.4% y/y, expected -0.1%, prior was -0.1%

That middle one above is the 'core' rate, the final one is the 'core-core', which is closest equivalent to US core inflation measures.





As you can see inflation is well below the Bank of Japan 2% target.











