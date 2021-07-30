Japan top health advisor says might need to discuss further curbs on movement of people

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Japan may look to take further steps to curb the virus spread

This comes after state of emergency measures were announced for four other prefectures (Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, Osaka) and the one in Tokyo being extended through to 31 August earlier today here. A snapshot of the cases in Japan:

