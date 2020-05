Japan trade balance for April Y -930.4bn

expected Y -503.1bn, prior Y 5.4bn Trade balance adjusted Y -996.3bn expected Y -719.3bn, prior Y -190bn Exports -21.9% y/y expected -22.2% y/y, prior -11.7% Imports -7.2% y/y expected -13.2% y/y, prior -5.0% Exports to the US were down 37.8% y/y

to China down 4.1%

to the EU down 28%

Earlier we got dire numbers out South Korea indicating the contraction in global trade, more of the same here out Japan.