Japanese data, exports worse than expected, imports fall lower than expected leading to a blow out on the deficit for the month

Japan trade balance for June Y -268.8bn

expected Y -11.9bn, prior Y -838.2bn

Trade balance adjusted Y -423.9bn

expected Y -331.1bn, prior Y -601.0bn

Exports -26.2% y/y

expected -24.7% y/y, prior -28.3%

Imports -14.4% y/y

expected -17.6% y/y, prior -26.2%

Japan is an export powerhouse, this miss on exports is suggestive of a global economy in even worse shape than may have been thought.







