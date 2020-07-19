Japan trade balance for June Y -268.8bn (expected Y -11.9bn)
Japanese data, exports worse than expected, imports fall lower than expected leading to a blow out on the deficit for the month
expected Y -11.9bn, prior Y -838.2bn
Trade balance adjusted Y -423.9bn
expected Y -331.1bn, prior Y -601.0bn
Exports -26.2% y/y
expected -24.7% y/y, prior -28.3%
Imports -14.4% y/y
expected -17.6% y/y, prior -26.2%
Japan is an export powerhouse, this miss on exports is suggestive of a global economy in even worse shape than may have been thought.