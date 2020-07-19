Japan trade balance for June Y -268.8bn (expected Y -11.9bn)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japanese data, exports worse than expected, imports fall lower than expected leading to a blow out on the deficit for the month  

Japan trade balance for June Y -268.8bn 

  • expected Y -11.9bn, prior Y -838.2bn

Trade balance adjusted Y -423.9bn

  • expected Y -331.1bn, prior Y -601.0bn

Exports -26.2% y/y

  • expected -24.7% y/y, prior -28.3%

Imports -14.4% y/y

  • expected -17.6% y/y, prior -26.2%

Japan is an export powerhouse, this miss on exports is suggestive of a global economy in even worse shape than may have been thought. 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose