Japan trade balance for October Y 17.3bn

expected Y 229.3bn, prior Y -124.8bn

trade balance adjusted Y -34.7bn

expected Y 248.1bn, prior Y -97.2bn

exports -9.2% y/y - worse than expected and the biggest y/y fall in 3 years.

expected -7.5%, prior 5.2%

imports -14.8% y/y - not as bad as expected but not good, ditto on the biggest y/y fall in 3 years.

expected -15.2%, prior -1.5%





More on export performance. Exports to:

the US down 11.4% y/y

to China down 10.3% y/y

to the EU down 8.4% y/y

to Asia down 11.2% y/y













---

Background:





Yen stronger so far on the session with this:







