Japan trade balance for October Y 17.3bn (expected Y 229.3bn)

  • expected Y 229.3bn, prior Y -124.8bn  

trade balance adjusted Y -34.7bn 

  • expected Y 248.1bn, prior Y -97.2bn

exports -9.2% y/y -  worse than expected and the biggest y/y fall in 3 years.

  • expected -7.5%, prior 5.2% 

imports -14.8% y/y - not as bad as expected but not good, ditto on the biggest y/y fall in 3 years. 

  • expected -15.2%, prior -1.5%

More on export performance. Exports to:
  • the US down 11.4% y/y
  • to China down 10.3% y/y
  • to the EU down 8.4% y/y
  • to Asia down 11.2% y/y 



