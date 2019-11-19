Japan trade balance for October Y 17.3bn (expected Y 229.3bn)
Japan trade balance for October Y 17.3bn
- expected Y 229.3bn, prior Y -124.8bn
trade balance adjusted Y -34.7bn
- expected Y 248.1bn, prior Y -97.2bn
exports -9.2% y/y - worse than expected and the biggest y/y fall in 3 years.
- expected -7.5%, prior 5.2%
imports -14.8% y/y - not as bad as expected but not good, ditto on the biggest y/y fall in 3 years.
- expected -15.2%, prior -1.5%
More on export performance. Exports to:
- the US down 11.4% y/y
- to China down 10.3% y/y
- to the EU down 8.4% y/y
- to Asia down 11.2% y/y
Background:
