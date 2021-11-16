Japan trade balance for October Y -67.4bn (expected Y -310bn)

Trade balance adjusted Y -445bn

Exports 9.4% y/y

Imports 26.7% y/y

China +9.5% y/y

Asia +15% y/y

the US +0.4% y/y

Exports and imports both miss in the month. Auto exports suffered due to the well-known supply constraints.





Expectations are that Japan's economic performance will improve for the rest of Q4 as it emerges from coronavirus restrictions.