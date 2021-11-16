Japan trade balance for October Y -67.4bn (expected Y -310bn)
expected Y -310bn, prior Y -624bn
Trade balance adjusted Y -445bn
expected Y -446bn, prior Y -625bn
Exports 9.4% y/y
expected 9.9% y/y, prior 13%
Imports 26.7% y/y
expected 31.9% y/y, prior 38.6%
- China +9.5% y/y
- Asia +15% y/y
- the US +0.4% y/y
Exports and imports both miss in the month. Auto exports suffered due to the well-known supply constraints.
Expectations are that Japan's economic performance will improve for the rest of Q4 as it emerges from coronavirus restrictions.