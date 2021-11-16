Japan trade balance for October Y -67.4bn (expected Y -310bn)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan trade balance for October Y -67.4bn  

  • expected Y -310bn, prior Y -624bn

Trade balance adjusted Y -445bn 

  • expected Y -446bn, prior Y -625bn

Exports 9.4% y/y

  • expected 9.9% y/y, prior 13%

Imports 26.7% y/y 

  • expected 31.9% y/y, prior 38.6%

Exports to:
  • China +9.5% y/y
  • Asia +15% y/y
  • the US +0.4% y/y
Exports and imports both miss in the month. Auto exports suffered due to the well-known supply constraints. 

Expectations are that Japan's economic performance will improve for the rest of Q4 as it emerges from coronavirus restrictions. 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose