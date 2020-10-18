Japan trade balance for September Y 675bn (expected Y 975.6bn)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan trade balance for September Y 675.0bn 

  • expected Y 975.6bn, prior Y 248.6bn 

Trade balance adjusted Y 475.8bn 

  • expected Y 854.3bn, prior Y 350.6bn

Exports -4.9% y/y perform worse than expected 

  • expected -2.6% y/y, prior -14.8%

Imports -17.2% y/y, a terrible result but not as bad as was expected

  • expected -21.5% y/y, prior -20.8%

Exports to China were +14.0% y/y
  • to the US +0.7% y/y
  • to the EU -10.6% y/y
Yen is barely responsive. After opening a little stronger in early hours here yen has seen some selling, counter to the flows into more 'risk' oriented assets. Trump made some positive noises on stimulus and continued with a promise of vaccines being just around the corner. He is speaking at a campaign rally 
so its best toake his comments with a grain of salt. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose