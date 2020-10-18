Japan trade balance for September Y 675bn (expected Y 975.6bn)

Japan trade balance for September Y 675.0bn

expected Y 975.6bn, prior Y 248.6bn

Trade balance adjusted Y 475.8bn

expected Y 854.3bn, prior Y 350.6bn

Exports -4.9% y/y perform worse than expected

expected -2.6% y/y, prior -14.8%

Imports -17.2% y/y, a terrible result but not as bad as was expected

expected -21.5% y/y, prior -20.8%

Exports to China were +14.0% y/y

to the US +0.7% y/y

to the EU -10.6% y/y

Yen is barely responsive. After opening a little stronger in early hours here yen has seen some selling, counter to the flows into more 'risk' oriented assets. Trump made some positive noises on stimulus and continued with a promise of vaccines being just around the corner. He is speaking at a campaign rally

so its best toake his comments with a grain of salt.




