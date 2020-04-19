Japan trade balance (March) Y 4.9bn (vs. expected Y +459.9bn)

Japan trade balance for March 2020,  a big miss at +4.9bn yen

  • expected Y 459.9bn, prior Y 110.8bn

Trade balance adjusted -190bn yen

  • expected Y -115bn, prior Y 498.3bn

Exports much worse than expected at -11.7% y/y

  • expected -9.4% y/y, prior -1.0%   
  • 16th consecutive y/y fall

Imports 'beat' at -5.0% y/y

  • expected -8.7% y/y, prior -13.9%
Japan's March exports to the US are down 16.5% y/y
  • to the EU -11.1% 
  • to China -8.7%
  • to Asia -9.4%

---
Even before the latest crisis Japan's exports were falling y/y:

