Japan trade balance (March) Y 4.9bn (vs. expected Y +459.9bn)

Japan trade balance for March 2020, a big miss at +4.9bn yen

expected Y 459.9bn, prior Y 110.8bn

Trade balance adjusted -190bn yen

expected Y -115bn, prior Y 498.3bn

Exports much worse than expected at -11.7% y/y

expected -9.4% y/y, prior -1.0%

16th consecutive y/y fall



Imports 'beat' at -5.0% y/y

expected -8.7% y/y, prior -13.9%

Japan's March exports to the US are down 16.5% y/y

to the EU -11.1%



to China -8.7%

to Asia -9.4%





---

Even before the latest crisis Japan's exports were falling y/y:



















