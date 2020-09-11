Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday September 11 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday September 10 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday September 09 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday, September 8 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday the 7th of September at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
ECB President Lagarde offered EUR/USD a free pass to head higher
-
The BOJ has slipped in a meeting on 'market operations' on October 20
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.8389 (vs. yesterday at 6.8331)
-
Heads up for EUR traders - ECB's Lane speaks on Friday (the guy who pricked the euro rise)
-
Macklem Q&A: CAD strength is something we will certainly consider