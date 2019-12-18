Japanese government upgrades its growth forecast for the next fiscal year

Latest forecasts released by the Japanese Cabinet Office - 18 December 2019

Japan
  • Sees real GDP growth of 0.9% for fiscal year 2019 (unchanged)
  • Sees nominal GDP growth of 1.8% for fiscal year 2019 (1.7% previously)
  • Sees CPI at 0.6% for fiscal year 2019 (0.7% previously)
  • Sees real GDP growth of 1.4% in fiscal year 2020 (1.2% previously)
  • Sees nominal GDP growth of 2.1% for fiscal year 2020 (2.0% previously)
  • Sees CPI at 0.8% for fiscal year 2020 (unchanged)
The upgraded forecasts come after the launch of the economic stimulus package earlier this month. Notably, they are still not confident - rightfully - that inflationary pressures will improve and that will continue to keep the BOJ on the defensive over the next few years.

