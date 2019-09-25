Japan, US ministers confirmed no automobile export quota will be imposed

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Japan government statement on US – Japan trade deal

The Japan government has released a statement on the US – Japan trade deal

They say:
  • no automobile export quarter will be imposed
  • Japan/US agree to refrain from taking measures against the spirit of these agreements
  • US tariffs on Japanese cars, car parts will be eliminated through further talks, no timeframe set
I assume that implies that there will not be forthcoming tariffs until that time, more discussions can be had. 
