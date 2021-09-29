Japan vaccine minister Kono falls short of getting majority in LDP leadership election
No candidate wins a majority, triggering a runoffJapan vaccine minister, Taro Kono, was the favourite coming into today's vote but it looks like he is in for a tough challenge with ex-foreign affairs minister, Fumio Kishida, claiming a large share of the votes as well.
With no majority (382 votes needed), a runoff is now seen between Kishida (256 votes) and Kono (255 votes). They will be facing off in a second round of votes to decide on who will take over the ruling party and become the next Japanese prime minister.