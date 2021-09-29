Japan vaccine minister Kono falls short of getting majority in LDP leadership election

No candidate wins a majority, triggering a runoff







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

With no majority (382 votes needed), a runoff is now seen between Kishida (256 votes) and Kono (255 votes). They will be facing off in a second round of votes to decide on who will take over the ruling party and become the next Japanese prime minister.

Japan vaccine minister, Taro Kono, was the favourite coming into today's vote but it looks like he is in for a tough challenge with ex-foreign affairs minister, Fumio Kishida, claiming a large share of the votes as well.