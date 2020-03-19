Japan visitors plunge by 58% in February, the most since the 2011 earthquake, tsunami

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Total foreign visitors to Japan fell by 58.3% y/y in February

Japan
The 58% drop brings the total amount of foreign visitors to just over 1 million.

That is the biggest drop since April 2011 with visitors from China experiencing a 88% y/y plunge as the coronavirus outbreak keeps travelers at home. Meanwhile, visitors from South Korea also fell by a whopping 80% y/y.

I can only imagine the situation being worse at the present time as the virus outbreak in Japan itself has been a deterrent to global travelers - not to mention travel restrictions from all over the world over the last few weeks as well.

