Japan wages data for March: Labor cash earnings: 0.2% y/y (vs. expected -0.2%)

Japan wages data for March ... beats. Wages up for a 2nd month running.

expected -0.2% y/y, prior -0.4%

expected 0.0% y/y, prior 0.1%

Inflation-adjusted real wages are a key measure of households' purchasing power

March and February wages data were promising, up for those two months. April may be more difficult with the new states of emergency in Tokyo and some other areas. These are currently in place and look set to be extended further.





More:

Regular, base salary, which makes up most of total cash earnings

up for the third consecutive month, +0.8% (Feb. was +0.2%)

Overtime pay (a key indicator of strength in corporate activity)

-6.2% in March (was -3.2% also in February)

down for the 19th straight month.

---

Currency response is basically zero, yen barely altered, circa 109.07.













Labor cash earnings 0.2% y/yReal cash earnings 0.5% y/y