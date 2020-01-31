Japan will enforce drastic measures for coronavirus from Saturday

Japan was set to declare the coronavirus as a "designated infectious disease" on February 7.

But have brought that forward to February 1.
Classifying the virus as a designated infectious disease allows
  • compulsory hospitalization
  • stricter screening of people entering the country
  • the use of public funds for treatment
  • and other measures
