Japan will extend state of emergency declarations to Osaka today (and more)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A bit of a catch up, the Nikkei had this a few hours back.

Japan set to expand state of emergency on Friday to Tokyo's three neighbouring prefectures of 
  • Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa
  • and also to Osaka
