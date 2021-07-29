Japan will extend state of emergency declarations to Osaka today (and more)
A bit of a catch up, the Nikkei had this a few hours back.Japan set to expand state of emergency on Friday to Tokyo's three neighbouring prefectures of
- Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa
- and also to Osaka
Nikkei:
- New COVID-19 cases topped 10,000 for the first time on Thursday, with 3,865 in Tokyo alone.
This was flagged earlier in the week:
- Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa are now also seeking state of emergency declarations
- Japan economy minister Nishimura says the COVID-19 situation in Osaka is quite severe
- More and more state of emergency measures look likely to follow in Japan, with Osaka having recorded more than 700 daily infections in the past two days.
And, Osaka: