Japan will urge petroleum-producing nations to raise output and ease global oil prices
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicked this effort off , the Nikkei has a piece up following the news that came out over the weekend.
- Tokyo will work with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to ask Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other major oil producers to boost output.
- "The government as a whole will respond swiftly to make sure there is no disruption to industry or the daily lives of citizens," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who attended the meeting.
