Japanese banks reportedly to undergo stress tests to prepare for any crisis

Reuters reports, citing sources with direct knowledge of the matter









The stress test will be overseen by the BOJ and FSA and will assess the results to see how capital and liquidity on-hand would be affected if stocks tumbled and the yen spiked.





Adding that it is still not clear when the test will take place at this point in time, though the BOJ and FSA are said to be closely coordinating on the matter.







ForexLive

If anything else, just take this as a sign of increasing worries surrounding the health of the global economy. The fact that Japanese officials are beginning to look into such a scenario also doesn't really help boost confidence in the bigger picture.

The report says that Japan's major financial institutions are to undergo a stress test to prepare for any major shakeout in financial markets in light of worries about a global recession and a protracted US-China trade war.