Japanese business sentiment has fallen to a decade low (Reuters Tankan)

Bad data from the March survey, which is not surprising. 'Highlights' via Reuters report:

manufacturers' sentiment index -20 vs Feb -5

Service-sector index -10 in March vs +15 in Feb

Manufacturers mood down ahead, service-sector flat

souring business mood could derail capital spending





All manufacturers across industries were pessimistic about business conditions,

Among service sector firms, no firms except those in real estate/construction and information/communications were optimistic.

Most of the companies expressed fears of the virus' impact on their business, on top of already weak consumer spending due to an October sales tax hike and sluggish global demand aggravated by the U.S.-China trade war.





---

Reuters poll of 501 large- and mid-sized nonfinancial companies, of which 242 firms responded





Bank of Japan's tankan quarterly survey is due April 1







