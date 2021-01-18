Japanese firms intend to hold or boost capex ahead -

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters monthly Corporate survey in Japan with some encouraging results:

  • 45% of Japanese firms to keep FY2021 capex steady, while 29% say they'll be raising capex
  • 25% to cut it 

On profits, not so bright a picture:

  • 36% see FY2021 profits recovering to pre-pandemic levels
  • 65% see profits short of FY2019

From the Reuters report:

  • "Business investment was rebounding strongly at the end of last year. We expect non-residential investment to recover further over the coming months," Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note. "We already expect business investment to return to pre-virus levels in 2022 - much faster than the seven years it took after the global financial crisis."

Meanwhile, yen is barely moving in early Asia trade. Not much is in FX land.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose