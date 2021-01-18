Japanese firms intend to hold or boost capex ahead

Reuters monthly Corporate survey in Japan with some encouraging results:

45% of Japanese firms to keep FY2021 capex steady, while 29% say they'll be raising capex

25% to cut it On profits, not so bright a picture: 36% see FY2021 profits recovering to pre-pandemic levels

65% see profits short of FY2019 From the Reuters report: "Business investment was rebounding strongly at the end of last year. We expect non-residential investment to recover further over the coming months," Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note. "We already expect business investment to return to pre-virus levels in 2022 - much faster than the seven years it took after the global financial crisis."

Meanwhile, yen is barely moving in early Asia trade. Not much is in FX land.



