Japanese government downgrades economic assessment for the month of October

That represents the first downgrade since May earlier this year









Additionally, the government revised lower its view of production and corporate sentiment as they see weakness in output and continued cautiousness among manufacturers.





They also made a mention on the sales tax hike this month, as saying that they pledge to take sufficient measures to prevent the economy from falling off a recovery path.







ForexLive

It's funny how we're consistently seeing negative rhetoric flow through with regards to Japanese data and the outlook but the BOJ continues to say everything is fine.





The latest assessment sees the government sticking to the view that "the economy is recovering at a moderate pace" but "sees prolonged weakness in exports" now.