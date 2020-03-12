Japanese government likely to cut economic view this month due to virus impact
Reuters reports, citing two sources familiar with the matterThe report says that the government is expected to cut its assessment on the economy in its 26 March monthly report, with further cuts to the assessment on consumption, capital spending and corporate profits as well.
For some context, this was the February report. The change in view towards the economy is no surprise at this point and the report itself isn't materially significant anyway.