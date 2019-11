Japanese government maintains economic assessment for the month of November

The govt maintains its economic assessment after last month's downgrade









However, the government did cut its assessment of the job market for the first time since 2014 amid a slight tick higher in the unemployment rate







ForexLive

I reckon the real worry now for Japan is that there is a potential for Q4 economic growth to contract and that will present some real worries for the government and the BOJ going into next year if it becomes a more persistent issue.

The assessment of "the economy is recovering at a moderate pace amid prolonged weakness in exports" is maintained after the downgrade in October