Japanese government reportedly mulls state of emergency for Osaka prefecture

Kyodo News reports on the matter

More and more state of emergency measures look likely to follow in Japan, with Osaka having recorded more than 700 daily infections in the past two days. Japan as a whole exceeded 9,000 daily cases for the first time yesterday, to put things into context.





That said, Japanese officials are defending that the increase in cases is in part due to carried over testing from last week's holidays on Thursday and Friday. Well, let's see how things progress going into next week and see if they can stick with that excuse.