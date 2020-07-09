Japanese government says no change to plans to relax event restrictions tomorrow
Comments by Japanese government spokesperson, Yoshihide Suga
- Also not thinking of declaring state of emergency in Tokyo
In case you missed it, Tokyo reported its highest single day coronavirus count of 224 infections in its latest update earlier. Local authorities are attributing it to more testing but the continued rise in the figure is certainly concerning to say the least.
Suga's comments above only adds to the complications, with the government set to allow large gatherings of between 1,000 to 5,000 persons in an announcement tomorrow.