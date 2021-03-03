Japanese government set to extend Tokyo state of emergency until 21 March

TBS News reports on the matter

This ties with the report from the Nikkei yesterday here . Although Japan has lifted the state of emergency protocol for other prefectures, Tokyo is still a hotspot that the government would prefer to keep under control given the Olympics later in the year.

That said, the virus situation in Japan has improved considerably in recent weeks and that excludes it from being a major factor in the market at the moment.









Update: Japan PM Suga has come out to say that a two-week state of emergency extension is needed for Tokyo.



