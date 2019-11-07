Japanese household spending highlights a grab-bag on the Asia-Pac calendar

What's coming up in Asia-Pacific trading





Happy Friday. Eamonn will be back next week.





The economic calendar has a few highlights in Asia-Pacific trading but trade talk will continue to overshadow everything else.





Up first is the September Japanese labor cash earnings report at 2330 GMT. The consensus is for a 0.1% y/y rise; which falls to -0.4% in real terms. It's not a great look for the consumer but spending is forecast up 7.0% y/y on customers buying ahead of the consumption tax. Because of that skew, don't expect economists to draw any conclusions until December at the earliest.





Fed talk is on the agenda with Bostic at 0010 GMT. I was surprised to see Williams with a dovish take earlier this week and Bostic leans that way as well but in general he doesn't make waves so expect something along the lines of the main Fed message of holding rates from here.



At 0030 GMT, the focus turns to the Australian dollar and home loans data. The sector is showing some life but it varies depending on the city. At the same time we get the RBA statement on monetary policy as we look for more signs and chatter about the 'gentle turn' in the economy.



