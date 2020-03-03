Japanese PM Abe said government ready to deploy further fiscal stimulus measures
He's a bit frustrated 'cause:
- "We've already compiled a spending package to forestall various risks"
- funded by a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March and next fiscal year's budget
You can almost hear him saying, c'mon you guys, you want MOAR?
Goes on:
- "We'll scrutinise the impact of the coronavirus on the global and Japanese economies. If further steps are deemed necessary, we will take action without hesitation"