Japanese PM Abe said government ready to deploy further fiscal stimulus measures

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

He's a bit frustrated 'cause:

  • "We've already compiled a spending package to forestall various risks"
  • funded by a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending in March and next fiscal year's budget
You can almost hear him saying, c'mon you guys, you want MOAR?

Goes on:
  • "We'll scrutinise the impact of the coronavirus on the global and Japanese economies. If further steps are deemed necessary, we will take action without hesitation"

