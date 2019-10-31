Japanese PM Abe to call for further stimulus measures re disaster recovery

Japanese press, Nikkei with the report:



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to call for stimulus measures to prop up an economy battered by a string of natural disasters and sustain growth past next year's Tokyo Olympics, Nikkei has learned.



The government will revamp a 7 trillion yen plan to prepare infrastructure for natural disasters over three years through fiscal 2020

also looking to bolster Japan's growth potential beyond the summer Olympics in 2020



Central bankers around the glove have been calling for more government stimulus. Its ongoing in Japan.

