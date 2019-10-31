Japanese PM Abe to call for further stimulus measures re disaster recovery

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japanese press, Nikkei with the report:

  •  Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to call for stimulus measures to prop up an economy battered by a string of natural disasters and sustain growth past next year's Tokyo Olympics, Nikkei has learned.
  • The government will revamp a 7 trillion yen plan to prepare infrastructure for natural disasters over three years through fiscal 2020
  • also looking to bolster Japan's growth potential beyond the summer Olympics in 2020
Central bankers around the glove have been calling for more government stimulus. Its ongoing in Japan. 
