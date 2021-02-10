Japanese PM Suga says coronavirus vaccine shots will begin mid-next week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

COVID-19 vaccinations to kick off in Japan from next week

Report via Jiji (Japanese news agency) 

This should be a positive for yen sentiment at the margin. 

---
Elsewhere in Asia:

Taiwan has purchased 5 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
  • will arrive mid-2021

