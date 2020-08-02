(Japanese retail group) 7-Eleven parent to buy US convenience store Speedway for $19bn

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via the Nikkei -  and a heads up for a potentially chunky USD/JPY flow (be wary of these news items, the FX is often well-hedged before the new news hits) 



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose