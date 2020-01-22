Japan's Abe: Economy is gradually recovering, backed by domestic demand

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in parliament

Abe
  • It is necessary to take measures against downside risks from overseas
  • To set path for economic revival after the Olympics
ForexLive
Abe is still offering up the same old platitudes and he's already done his part by launching the government stimulus package in the latter stages of last year.

It may not offer a major boost to the Japanese economy and may not address inflation concerns but at least it helps to bolster sentiment and relieve some burden off the BOJ.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose