Japan's Abe: Economy is gradually recovering, backed by domestic demand

Comments by Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in parliament





It is necessary to take measures against downside risks from overseas

To set path for economic revival after the Olympics

Abe is still offering up the same old platitudes and he's already done his part by launching the government stimulus package in the latter stages of last year.





It may not offer a major boost to the Japanese economy and may not address inflation concerns but at least it helps to bolster sentiment and relieve some burden off the BOJ.



