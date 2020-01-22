Japan's Abe: Economy is gradually recovering, backed by domestic demand
Comments by Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, in parliament
- It is necessary to take measures against downside risks from overseas
- To set path for economic revival after the Olympics
Abe is still offering up the same old platitudes and he's already done his part by launching the government stimulus package in the latter stages of last year.
It may not offer a major boost to the Japanese economy and may not address inflation concerns but at least it helps to bolster sentiment and relieve some burden off the BOJ.