Japan's Abe to announce resignation in meeting with LDP lawmakers at 0600 GMT

Kyodo News reports on the matter





It is said that Abe took the decision because he was told that he would need to seek treatment on his health condition over the next year, which will interfere with his work.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The news has sent Japanese markets into a risk-off spin amid the uncertainty surrounding the political future of the country, but the reaction outside of Japan remains limited.

Senior LDP lawmakers are scheduled to have a meeting at 0600 GMT in the wake of Abe's reported resignation and the latest report is that he will be announcing to them his decision to step down at the meeting itself.