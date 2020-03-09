Japan's Abe: Will take economic measures needed to tackle the virus impact

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe

Talk is cheap when markets are moving in such a manner. And with the Olympics under threat, the Japanese economy don't look in any decent shape whatsoever to start the year.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose